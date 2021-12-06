William P. Doyle, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
He was born June 19, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., the son of the late John J. and Nettie V. Doyle.
Bill was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, Md. He retired from Giant Food after 25 years.
Bill had many interests that included but not limited to reading, listening to music, genealogy, and history, especially the Civil War. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family.
Beloved father and grandfather, Bill is survived by two daughters, Caroline L. Doyle of Hampstead, Md., and Doris E. Merkel of Pasadena, Md.; four grandchildren, Kathleen Riazy, Victoria Jenkins, Chase Merkel, and Nichola Merkel; two great-grandchildren, Liliana, and Dante; sister, Patricia M. Leidig of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, John P. Doyle, and James F. Doyle; and sisters, Patricia E. Doyle, Mary A. Doyle, and Doris E. Doyle.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Autism York or any charitable organization of your choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
