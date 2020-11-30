Imogene M. Barbour, age 96, of Biglerville, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at her daughter’s home. She was born Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1924 in Mount Holly Springs, the daughter of the late Earl G. and Mary (Sheaffer) Rank, Sr.
Imogene was formerly employed by McCoy Electronics for 21 years. She also worked at the former Shank’s Drive In and Musselman’s in Gardners. She was a former member of York Spring United Methodist Church. She loved to garden and grow flowers. She was a great cook. She enjoyed watching the sun rise.
Her husband, Guy M. Barbour, passed away in 2010. She is survived by two daughters, Donna R. and husband Greg Dixon of Biglerville, Debbie B. and husband Keith Shue of East Berlin; four sons: Larry E. and wife Nancy Barbour of Gettysburg, Barry L. Barbour of Gettysburg, Gary L. Barbour of Fayetteville, Randy G. and wife Theresa Barbour of Gardners; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She will be greatly missed by her feline companion, Tippy. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Fenton and Emeline Thompson and brothers, Earl G. Rank, Jr. and Laverne Rank.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Trisha Guise officiating. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing to be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 2300 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
