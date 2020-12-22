David Alan Metz, 64, 101 W. Main St., Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Fairfield, the son of the late Paul and Judy Lowe Metz.
David is survived by his wife, Margaret Neely Metz; three children, David Metz and his fiancé Anne Beachtel of Littlestown, Kaylee E. Metz of Lancaster, Pa., and Aimee N. Metz of Fairfield.
David was a graduate of Fairfield High School and attended Penn State University. Dave started his career at Metz’s Hardware working with his father. For the last 21 years following the death of his father he was the owner and operator until his retirement last year.
He was the former chairman of the Fairfield Borough Planning Committee, former vice-president of the Fairfield Alumni Association and a member of the Fairfield Pippinfest Committee.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairfield Alumni Association, Student Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 66, Fairfield, PA 17320; or Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
