Donald L. Morrow left this world on Sept. 28, 2022 at the age of 84 at Spiritrust Lutheran in Gettysburg.
Donald lived in Cashtown almost his entire life.
He was the son of Floyd Morrow and M. Genevieve Lankheet.
Donald retired from Harley-Davidson in York after over 30 years. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Dillon, his son Jeffrey Morrow, nephews and grandchildren.
As per Donald’s request, no funeral or memorial service
