George E. Riley Jr., age 77, of Three Springs, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Monday, June 19, 1944, in Gettysburg, the son of the late George E. Sr. and Catherine E. (Barbour) Riley.
George graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1962. He was formerly employed by C.H. Masland for 25 years. He was a member of Immanuel Bible Church in Three Springs.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth M. (Wolf) Riley. He is also survived by one daughter, Diane M. Riley of Aspers; two sons, Kevin W. Riley of Three Springs, and George E. Riley III of Aspers; three granddaughters, Hallie and Ashley Riley, and Nevaeh Lawver; two great- grandchildren, Kinsley Riley and Parker Berzonski; three sisters, Janet Barrick and Jane Buckley, both of Gardners, and Beverly Mains of Mechanicsburg; two brothers, Donald Riley of Aspers, and Ronald Riley of Wellsville. He was preceded in death by a grandson Kyle W. Riley; two sisters, Betty Weatherly and JoAnne Beam; and one brother Harold T. Riley.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Heaster officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to our local area fire company in George's memory.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
