Betty F. Morelock, 101, formerly of Littlestown and Gettysburg, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab of Fayetteville.
She was the widow of Walter A “Bud” Morelock Jr. who died Nov 16, 2006. Born Nov 16, 1920 in Hanover, Betty was the daughter of the late Maurice and Mabel (Leitner) Fleming. She had been employed with Windsor Shoe Co. and Schottie’s Restaurant, both formerly of Littlestown and was retired from L.E. Smith News Agency, Gettysburg. Betty was a 1938 Eichelberger High School graduate, Hanover.
Surviving are her daughters, Donna M. Study of Littlestown and Wanda J. Thomas of Fayetteville; her grandchildren, Caroline Foreman and Larry, Matthew Study and Cary, Pamela Lockwood and Wade and Bethany Robinson and Daniel and her great grandchildren, Grant and Jacob Foreman, Katherine and Margaret Study, Eli and Emma Lockwood and Katie and Gage Robinson. Betty was predeceased by her great grandson, Thomas Foreman; sons-in-law, Vernon Study, Jr. and Frank Thomas; her brother, Guy Fleming and her sisters, Beatrice Markle, Margaret Alban, Iona Banzhoff and Joyce Amspacher.
Betty was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. She enjoyed Ball Room dancing, reading, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Betty’s name may be sent to the Littlestown Library — 232 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
