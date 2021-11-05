Harry C. Bentzel, 79, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara (Golden) Bentzelof Littlestown for 61 years. Born Dec 2, 1941 in Hanover, Harry was the son of the late John C. & Ruth I. (Hull) Bentzel. He was employed with Hanover Wire Cloth in the Mechanical Maintenance department retiring in 2007 after over 40 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Bryan H. Bentzel & Teri of Littlestown, Jeffrey D. Bentzel & Penny of Hanover; his daughters, Carol L. "Sam" Bair & Randy of Hanover, Laura A. Armacost of Littlestown, Julie A. Arentz & Pastor Craig of Hanover; his 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren; his brother, Richard A. Bentzel; his sisters, Betty Jean Dutterer of Pleasant Valley, MD, Nancy L. Rexroth of Thomasville, Judy Green of Glen Rock and Peggy Fuller of Hanover. Harry was predeceased by son-in-law, Kenneth R. Armacost and his brother, John C. Bentzel. He was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be private with Pastor Craig Arentz officiating. Inurnment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Harry's name may be sent to Christ Church of Littlestown,
161 Christ Church Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.