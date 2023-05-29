Robert Dale Fuhrman, 94, passed away Thursday, May, 25,2023, at Hanover Hall.
Born April 14,1929, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Robert H. Fuhrman and Geraldine Mary Strausbaugh. Dale and his wife Angela were both 1947 graduates of Delone Catholic High School. Dale attended St. Charles College and was in the Class of 1949. Dale and Angela were married in 1950.Angie was the love of his life with a marriage of 64 years.
He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church. Dale worked at P.H. Glatfelter for over 25 years.
If you were lucky enough to know Dale you knew a man who enjoyed life to its fullest. A visit to his home on West Elm always left you with a smile on your face and an armful of books. His home was filled with books, music, art, souvenirs from trips across the United States, sports memorabilia, and other collections. Dale was Google before the internet! Ask him a question, he always knew the answer but also presented you with numerous books on the subject with related reviews and accompanying news articles that had been cut out and placed in the book.
He was a prolific reader of books, magazines, and assortment of newspapers. His morning routine was an early morning stop at Kulp’s newsstand where he would meet his newsstand buddies. He was sad when the store closed.
Dale did his family genealogy years before the current popularity. His children remember trips to libraries, churches, and cemeteries, framed as” fun family outings” to gather information.
He loved Hanover and its history. His uncle and grandfather operated the European Hotel in the late 1800’s. Family trips and picnics to the Gettysburg Battlefield were often and continued as grandchildren arrived. His breadth of knowledge and memory were envied.
Dale loved photography and loved to document trips, school reunions and family gatherings. Every family gathering ended with the obligatory “porch picture.”He loved the theater and music. His children grew up listening to many genres of music from jazz to opera and Broadway musicals. Dale acted in plays at Delone and in college. He was involved with the Hanover Community Theater as an actor and director in the 1950’s.
He was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, suffering through losses but savoring every victory. He kept daily journals noting current family news, a book read or an old movie he had watched for the tenth time. His trips to the Hanover Post Office were many as his grown children would receive mail with news clippings, jokes or pictures that he knew they would like.
Dale was a devoted husband and wonderful father. He instilled the love of the simple joys of life. He did it right. He cherished friendships with his High School classmates and corresponded with them in to his late 80’s.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Angela. Surviving are his sons, Christopher Fuhrman of Philadelphia and Kevin (Phyllis) Fuhrman of Hanover; daughters, Jessica (James) Loughran of Wallingford, Julie (Steve) Osisek of Knightdale, N.C., and Mary Wagner of Mechanicsburg; and sister Barbara Albright of Lancaster. He has seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Dale would want you to remember him with a smile on your face. Grab a Yuengling. Get a book or listen to music or watch an old movie. Love those simple joys.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Auer Cremation Services of Pennsylvania Inc.
