Patricia May Whitlow, of Fairfield, died Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Ministries, Emmitsburg, Md.
Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Howard and Theresa (Molloy) May. She was the wife of the late Charles S. Whitlow who died Dec. 16, 2001.
Mrs. Whitlow was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield. She worked for a number of years as a secretary at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and volunteered for a number of years at St. Joseph Ministries in Emmitsburg, Md.
Mrs. Whitlow is survived by her two sons, Charles W. Whitlow and his wife Judy of Fairfield, and William P. Whitlow of Vienna, Va.; three grandchildren, Alex Whitlow and his wife Keri, Kyle Whitlow and his wife Sara, and Dylan Whitlow; and her two great-grandchildren, Zayden Whitlow and Evie Whitlow.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass Wednesday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
