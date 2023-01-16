L. Romaine (Spertzel) Trimmer, 88, passed Sunday, January 15, 2023, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Edwin L. Trimmer, who passed June 21, 1998.
Romaine was born December 26, 1934, in York Springs, the daughter of the late George and Blanche (Davis) Spertzel.
Romaine was a member of St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Oxford.
Romaine is survived by a daughter, Donna L. Strohm and her husband John of Hanover; two sons, Alan L. Trimmer and his wife Patricia of New Oxford, and Gary R. Trimmer and his wife Janet of Aspers; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Weigle of Dillsburg; and a brother, Sonny Spertzel of Florida. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Christy Trimmer; four brothers, Richard, Bill, Bob and Lloyd Spertzel; and a sister, Kathryn Cole.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, with Rev. Carol Parr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
