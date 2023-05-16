Treva P. Rohrbaugh, 95, formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. She was the wife of Donald W. Rohrbaugh who died March 8, 2005.
Born March 12, 1928 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of John D. and Mary I. (Hawk) Sentz.
Treva is survived by her children, Donald W. Rohrbaugh II and wife Gayle of Frederick, MD, Randolph L. Rohrbaugh and wife Guo of Norwalk, CT, and Rick E. Rohrbaugh and wife Kathy of Littlestown; her four grandchildren Donald Rohrbaugh III and wife Travina, Lesley Rohrbaugh, Randolph Rohrbaugh II and wife Karen, Robert Rohrbaugh and wife Jaclyn. Six great grandchildren Adrienne and Mason Rohrbaugh, Grayson Hess, Logan Rohrbaugh, Daxton and Parker Rohrbaugh. Sisters Mary Louise Vaughn of Gettysburg and Patricia Wierman of Hanover. Treva was predeceased by her brothers, John D. Sentz Jr. and Guy “Toby” Sentz.
There will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
