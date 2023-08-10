Isabelle K. Johnson, 93, formerly of Enola, entered into His Loving Glory on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home in New Oxford.
She will be missed by many. Isabelle was the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Mildred M. (Smith) Kearns and was preceded in death by her husband Carl W. Johnson.
They both graduated from Altoona High School and relocated to the Harrisburg area where they started a family.
She leaves behind four children, Ann Byrne of Mechanicsburg ,Pa., Pam Pitzer of Fairfield, Ken Johnson of Shiremanstown, Pa., and Mark Johnson of Enola, Pa. Isabelle also leaves behind four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
For the past year Isabelle has enjoyed being part of the large family of residents and the wonderful caregivers in the Somerset section at Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home. Family was always at the top of Isabelle’s list. She had seven siblings and always kept in touch with them through the years.
Isabelle retired from Highmark Blue Shield and was active in her church, Our Lady of Lourdes in Enola, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Isabelle Johnson’s name to Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home, c/o Somerset Neighborhood, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 225 Salt Road, Enola on Thursday August 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church, followed by burial at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1313 S. York St., Mechanicsburg, Pa.
