Jane B. Harrison-Short, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday September 14, 2021, at Luther Acres Healthcare Center in Lititz, Pa.
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Hortense Mirandona Bosio. She was the wife of the late Arva V. Short of Luray, Va., who died March 24, 2018. She was previously married to the late Thomas J. Harrison Sr. of Gettysburg, who died in 2009.
She is survived by her children, Thomas J. Harrison Jr. and wife Lisa of Millersville, Pa., Joseph F. Harrison of Gettysburg, James M. Harrison of Fairfax, Va., Susan A. Harrison, Stephen D. Harrison and wife Barbara of Dauphin, Pa., and Jeff Harrison and wife Susan of Gettysburg. The following grandchildren also survive, Staff Sergeant Jordan T. Harrison, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), Mallory J. Harrison, Shane M. Schwasta, Hayley E. Schwasta, and Sean C. Harrison.
She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and Loyola University of the South in New Orleans, La., with a BS in medical technology in 1951. In 1994, she retired from employment with the U.S. Army in Frederick, Md. Jane was a resident of Gettysburg, for many years and a member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish.
Funeral services will be private in the Evergreen Cemetery.
