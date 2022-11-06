Anthony J. Bogden Jr., 75, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Gardens at Gettysburg.
He was born September 4, 1947, in Ashland, Pa., the son of the late Anthony J. and Katherine Evankovich Bogden Sr. Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary A. Bogden, and a sister, Bernadette Solimando of Middletown, Del.
Tony was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and earned a master’s degree from McDaniel College. He taught secondary special education in the Upper Adams School District and later in the Gettysburg Area School District. He was a member of PSEA and NEA Retired.
He was a proud stockholder and supporter of the Green Bay Packers. He was a former member of the Gettysburg Elks Club. Tony and his wife loved to travel, visiting many states as well as several provinces in Canada.
The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service which will take place on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Entombment will take place following the service in St. Francis Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box4339, Gettysburg PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.