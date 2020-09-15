Marion L. Kryfko, 84 of York, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Manor Care South. She was the loving wife of the late John Kryfko.
Born October 16, 1935 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Earl Trimmer and the late Dorothy (Goodermuth) Myers and her husband Phillip.
Marion was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she lived in Ohio most of her adult life spending most of her time in Youngstown and Canton. While living in Ohio she worked at the American Red Cross, H & R Block and Perry Rubber.
Marion is survived by her son, Martin G. Hoover and his wife Rita of York; two grandchildren, Joshua Hoover and his fiancé Holly Reaves, Megan Fatland and her husband Travis; a great grandchild Connor Fatland and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Glass and Richard Trimmer.
There will be no public viewing or service; following cremation Mrs. Kryfko will be laid to rest next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
