Warren Gardener Whippen passed peacefully September 13, 2022, at Cross Keys Village, New Oxford. He was 98.
Warren was born on November 4, 1923, in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the son of Norman Francis and Edna Carolyn (Flagg) Whippen. He married the love of his life, Alice Marie Whitaker, on June 21, 1946, in Cooperstown, N.Y. They were happily married for 70 years.
Warren graduated from Stevens High School, Claremont, N.H. Warren earned a mechanical engineering B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y., in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy as ensign, 1943-1945.
A highly skilled and proficient professional hydraulic engineer, Warren worked for S. Morgan Smith Company, Allis Chalmers Manufacturing Company and Voight of York, Pa. As chief engineer he designed the S. Morgan Smith Memorial Laboratory of Voight in York, Pa. He traveled all over the world, overseeing the design and implementation of hydro power energy turbines.
In 1981 the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) awarded Warren the first Fluid Mechanical Design Award, the Henry R. Worthington Award: “In recognition of his worldwide leadership in research, development, design, innovation and management and literature in the field of reversible pump/turbine technology.”
Warren was a skilled craftsman, constructing model airplanes and boats; useful and unique furniture; stained glass hangings; woven baskets; and beautiful grandfather clocks. He rebuilt several antique canoes and made a variety of canoe styles from lovely woods. He even handmade several unique paddles!
Alice and Warren enjoyed gardening, Warren’s specialty being big, juicy raspberries. They also enjoyed searching through old barns and antique shops in New England. They refinished and restored their purchased treasures which graced their home. Warren golfed for many years, taking pleasure in the company of fellow golfers.
Warren loved the water, especially the New England coast. He built a sunfish and taught his daughters to sail. With Alice he relished retirement living on Lake Meade; family and friends loved to visit their waterfront home.
Warren is survived by a sister, Maidee Edmunds of Concord, N.H.; four daughters, Donna Rinehart of Dover, Marie Holtzapple of Carlisle, Madelyn Wineka of Littlestown, and Deirdre Baker of York. Warren was the well-loved grandfather of nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Warren’s life will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Harmony Ridge Apartments, 630 Harmony Ridge Drive, Encore and Gathering Rooms, New Oxford. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m.
Donations in memory of Warren may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
