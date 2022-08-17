Dwayne Francis Orndorff of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Born November 16, 1968, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Gerald Patrick Orndorff and Mable Gertrude Orndorff (nee Sanders).
Dwayne was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed great times spent with family and close friends. Many fond memories were created. He was employed through Aramark with Hood College in the Maintenance Department. Dwayne was a very good carpenter and worked in construction for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Angela M. Welty and husband David B. Welty of Emmitsburg, Md.; and Yvonna Fleagle and companion Rusty Gilbert of Fairfield. He was the loving uncle of Michael D. Welty and wife Casey of Waynesboro Pa., Patrick M. Welty of Taneytown, Md., and Peyton Fleagle of Fairfield. He also had three great-nephews, Michael D. Welty Jr., Mason M. Welty, and Benjamin R. Welty.
A private small gathering with family and friends will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., Emmitsburg, Md.
