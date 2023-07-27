Sandy K. Taylor, born on December 16, 1946, daughter of the late Francis E. and Kathleen (Bly) Smith, entered into peace July 21 2023.
Sandy is survived by her daughter Lisa T. and son- in-law Patrick O’Brien Jr.; son Brian Taylor and daughter-in-law Lori Taylor; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters Patrica Smith, Nancy Wright, Cindy Smith, Kim Evans; and brother Robert Smith.
She is preceded in death by loving husband Terry L. Taylor and brothers Keith and Gregory Smith.
Sandy had a contagious laugh that she was quick to share with others. She loved music and was an avid gardener, amazing mother, gramz, sister and friend.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed as she tends her new gardens. Until we met again. Memorial contributions to cancer foundation of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.