Mark H. Crouse, 64, of Ft. Worth, Texas, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in San Diego, California, where he had lived for many of the last 30 years.
Mark was born August 20, 1957, in Gettysburg, the son of G. Levon Breighner Crouse and the late Fred O. Crouse of Littlestown. He is survived by his brother, Kerry Crouse of Nashua, N.H., and his sister, Lisa M. Steinour of Fairfield, as well as nieces and nephews. Mark was predeceased by his sister Virginia (Ginny) E. Crouse.
A 1975 graduate of Littlestown High School, Mark completed a degree in commercial photography at Rochester Institute of Technology. Mark had an entrepreneurial spirit and was involved in many business ventures over the course of his life including real estate sales, construction and remodeling. An avid vegan, he also had a lifetime interest in nutrition and wellness.
Mark was a committed believer in Jesus Christ and was always active in church and volunteering. He enjoyed socializing with friends and particularly liked to hike in many areas of the west. He was known to be a kind and caring person who was always eager to help a friend. Mark never accumulated much in the way of personal possessions during his life but, as in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when it came to friends, he was the “richest man in town.”
A local memorial service will be planned in the future. The family invites you to honor Mark’s memory by making a contribution to your local food bank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.