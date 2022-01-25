Dottie Ann Cowley, 85, a 28-year resident of Linthicum, Maryland, and formerly of the Pinehurst community of Pasadena, Maryland, died at her home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Mrs. Cowley was born on Friday, May 22, 1936, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to the late Claude A. and Ruth Marie Gochenour.
She retired in the late 1990s after many years of service as a registered nurse with the State of Maryland Public Health Department. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Club and St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Linthicum.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cowley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Cowley; siblings, Claude Gochenour, Chester Gochenour, Harold Gochenour, Donald Gochenour, Gene Gochenour, Archie Gochenour, Merle Gochenour, Charles Gochenour, and MaryAnn Myers.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly Schneider and her spouse of 31 years Joseph Schneider, Craig W. Roper, Mark H. Roper, and Susan Ann Neglia; brother, Donald Gochenour; four grandchildren whom she adored, John Schneider, Kassey Schneider, Anthony Neglia, and Steven Schneider; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6405 S. Orchard Road, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s New Cemetery in Emmitsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sisters of St. Joseph in Emmitsburg, Md.
For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
