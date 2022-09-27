Hubert R. Ferguson, 83, formerly of Lake Heritage, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2022, at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of the late Carolyn S. (Nohe) Ferguson to whom he was married for 60 years.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Ferguson was born in Wilber, McElroy County, West Virginia, on November 25, 1938. He was the son of the late Eugene H. and Susie May (Dickey) Ferguson.
He served with the US Navy for 24 years, retiring in 1980 as a master chief petty officer. As a member of the Naval Academy Band, he served as trumpet instrumentalist, drum major, assistant conductor, leading chief petty officer, supply chief, personnel officer, and division officer. Following his retirement from the Navy, he earned an associates degree from Anne Arundel Community College and worked as a financial advisor and insurance agent with The Prudential Life Insurance Co.
He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association and had attended the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Ferguson is survived by his daughter, Shari L. Burrier and her husband Eric of Lewisberry; three grandchildren, Joshua Burrier, Holly Ferguson and Alex Ferguson; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, Gregg Ferguson; his older brother, Norman Ferguson, and his twin brother, Herbert Ferguson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.dav.org.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, York is in charge of arrangements.
