Shelvy J. Sheaffer, age 83, of Arendtsville, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Paramount Nursing and Rehab in Fayetteville. She was born Sunday, September 26, 1937, in Hershey, the daughter of the late Herbert A. and Mabel F. (Koontz) Sheaffer.
Shelvy graduated from Biglerville High School. She was formerly employed by Pfaltzgraff in Bendersville and Thomasville for many years.
She is survived by one sister, Connie Latham of Gates, Tenn.; one brother, Michael Sheaffer of York Springs; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Sheaffer and Helen Malinosky; and one brother, Kenneth Sheaffer.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Fanus officiating. Interment will be in Idaville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services.
