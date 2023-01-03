Scott A. Huff, age 63, of New Oxford, passed away on January 1, 2023. He was the loving husband of Alice K. (Krichten) Huff; together they shared 40 years of marriage.
Scott was born in Hanover on January 8, 1959, and was the son of James E. and S. Rose (Storm) Huff. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and turtling.
In addition to his loving wife Alice, Scott is survived by his sister Brenda Rutlege.
A memorial gathering will be held at Scott’s home on January 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral services will be held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
