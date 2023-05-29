Peggy Taylor

Peggy Louise Graham Taylor, 83 of Biglerville, Pa. passed away May 27, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
She was born July 7, 1939 in Chambersburg, Pa. the daughter of the late Robert R. and Carrie Reed Graham.
Her husband Larry E. Taylor whom she married February 19, 1999 preceded her in death, February 19, 2014.
For many years she was employed at Pet Ritz in Chambersburg. She enjoyed doing her word find puzzles, watching birds and deer in backyard and watching soap operas.
Peggy is survived by a daughter, Bridget Hammond and her husband Danny of Chambersburg, Pa.; three sons, Wendell Wenger and his companion Tammy of Edenville, Pa., Rodney Wenger and his companion Eyona of Edenville, Pa., Randy Wenger and his wife Mary of Johns Creek, Ga.; two step-daughters, Rose Marie West and her husband Ron of Gettysburg, Pa., Sherry Wagerman of Arendtsville, Pa.; 20 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was the last of her seven siblings. In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was predeceased by a daughter, Candace Vaughn, and a granddaughter, Caitlyn Louise Wenger.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Wenksville Cemetery with her grandson Chad Vaughn officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County Office for the Aging, 318 West Middle Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.