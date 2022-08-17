Nancy Jean (Hunt) Heckman, 70, of Orrtanna, passed away August 15, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 11, 1951, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, to the late J. Vernon and Phyllis (Barklay) Hunt.
Nancy was a graduate of Parsippany High School in Parsippany, New Jersey, and Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Heckman; daughters, Jennifer Cripps of Lumberton, New Jersey, and Laura Lilly of McLean, Virginia; and four grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Rinker of Cold Spring, Kentucky.
A celebration of remembrance for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service at Johns Hopkins Medicine at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/obgyn.
Services are entrusted to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home Ltd., Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
