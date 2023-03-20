Terry E. Ohler, 75, of Gettysburg, died Friday evening, March 17, 2023, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born September 21, 1947, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Fern R. and Dorothy A. (Sanders) Ohler.
Terry was a life member of the Gettysburg Fire Department serving for over 55 years.
Terry is survived by his five siblings, Victoria A. Ohler of Gettysburg, Nina M. Walter and her husband Michael of Gettysburg, Richard L. Ohler of Gettysburg, Lance M. Ohler of Fairfield, and Brian J. Ohler of Hughesville, Md. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Olswfski and his stepmother, Jane Appler-Ohler.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Terry will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg. Terry will be buried with his parents at the Gettysburg National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
