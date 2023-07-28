Mary E. (Sourbier) Bair, 81, of East Berlin, formerly of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the her home. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph L. Bair Sr; together they shared 44 years of marriage before his passing on February 11, 2004.
Born Thursday, August 28, 1941, in York, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Grace L. (Epply) Sourbier.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; she cherished her family and loved spending every moment she could with them. Mrs. Bair worked in the warehouse of United Defense for 23 years, retiring in 1997; in her free time she loved to laugh and spend time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Ralph L. Bair Jr., and his wife Joann of East Berlin, and Allen L. Bair and his wife Katrina of Aspers; two sisters, Carolyn Gusic of Lancaster, and Nancy Warner of Hanover; three grandchildren, Brandy Marks and her husband Edward, Zachary Barnhart, and Tanya Bair; and one great grandchild, Aaron Marks. Mrs. Bair was also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary E. (Sourbier) Bair will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., with Chaplain Dan Summers officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and then again on Wednesday 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Myrle May, Charles May, Aaron Marks, Craig Smith, Travis Smith, and Bryan Griffith.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Mary E. (Sourbier) Bair and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
