Kay Elaine (Nace) Altland, 69, passed peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. It was with a strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers from family and friends, that she was able to persevere the last 12 years with Multiple Myeloma.
Kay was born October 30, 1953, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Melvin A. and Mary E. (Hoover) Nace. She was the loving wife of Charles R. Altland, her husband of 46 years.
Kay was a 1971 graduate of New Oxford High School and a 1973 graduate of York College. She was a very active, life-long member of Trinity U.C.C., in Hanover, where she faithfully served and devoted herself to the ministries of the church. She worked for many years as an accounting bookkeeper before venturing into business with her husband and son at The Bridges Golf Club, in Abbottstown. Kay had a love for gardening and golfing, and her passion for the written word was reflected in her avid reading and daily completion of crossword puzzles.
In addition to her husband Charlie, Kay is survived by a daughter, Amy E. Capone and her husband Joseph of Gettysburg; a son, Douglas A. Altland of Abbottstown; two grandchildren, Hadley Elizabeth Capone and Vivienne Kay Capone, both of Gettysburg; and a sister, Carolyn A. Sager and her husband Tom of Hanover.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Trinity U.C.C., 116 York St., Hanover, with Rev. Ken Heasley officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A reception will be held at The Bridges Golf Club following the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Foundation, 4400 Cold Water Canyon Ave., Ste 300, Studio City, CA 91604, or at www.myeloma.org/donate, or to the home healthcare/hospice service Amedisys Inc., at www.amedisys.com.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
