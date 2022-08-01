Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, Pa.
He was born Jan. 15, 1935 in Westminster, Md. the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020.
Bob owned and operated Buckley’s Plumbing and Heating, beginning in 1980 until his retirement in 2002.
He also enjoyed antiquing and ran a separate business for several years buying and selling antiques.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 23 years. In his later years he liked to spend his winters in Sarasota, Fla.
Mr. Buckley is survived by three sons, David Buckley and his wife Jennifer of Gettysburg, Steven Buckley of Littlestown, Christopher Buckley and his wife Sonia of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Daniel, Brayden, Nathan, and Madison; a great-grandchild, Taylor; five brothers and sisters, Jerry Buckley, Frank Buckley, Maurice Buckley, Jessie Buckley, and Linda Keith.
He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Christine Buckley, and two brothers, James Buckley and Kenneth Buckley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
