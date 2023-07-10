Mildred M. McGlaughlin, 95, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
Born May 22, 1928, in Williamsport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Warren Dannelley and Laura (Moon) Dannelley.
Mildred was a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club as well as the Fairfield AMVETS Post 172. She was an avid reader and would often stay up late in the night to read. She loved her pet cat and most of all spending time with her family.
Mildred is predeceased by her husband, Paul McGlaughlin, who passed in 2011, as well as her daughter, Sandra Dick. She is survived by her three daughters, Gina McGlaughlin, Carole Ditch (Kenneth), and Karen Fitz. She is also survived by a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. There will be a visitation period prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following the service at the Fairfield Union Cemetery in Fairfield.
Any charitable donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
