James A. “Jim” Larmer, 78, of Fairfield, died Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2020 at his home in Fairfield.
Born Dec. 15, 1942 in Whitesburg, Tenn. he was the son of the late Andrew and Ella (Mayo) Larmer.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam. After the service, he went to college in California and traveled the country setting up heart machine in hospitals and teaching the staff how to operate them. He then came to Adams County and worked for a time for Larmer Construction. He was very active in Little League baseball and coached in the Fairfield area for 20 years as well as in Denver, Colo. when he was stationed there. He loved gardening and was generous in giving away the vegetables he grew.
Jim is survived by his two children, Paula Schlegel, Greg Larmer; a few grandchildren; his three sisters, Mary Price, Juanita Kaas, Shirley Lefler; and a few nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Larmer, and his three sisters, Inez Dubbs, Helen Chapman, and Jackie Bishop.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, PA. Burial with military honors will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
