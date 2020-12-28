Barry Showers, 80, of Orrtanna, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Edna Regina (McDannell) Showers, Orrtanna. Together they shared 41 years of marriage.
He was born Nov. 27, 2020 in Aspers, the son of the late Kermit and Nellie (Warren) Showers.
Mr. showers served in the U.S. Army and was a parking valet at Gettysburg Hospital. In 1997, he received a double lung transplant. He enjoyed deer hunting each year and hunting trips to Virginia and Missouri. Mr. Showers lovingly cared for his wife for the past five years as she struggled with dementia. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events, especially his grandson Jeff race.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Dawn Showers Foster and husband Jeffrey, Aspers and Kimberly A. Guise and husband Michael, Gettysburg; grandchildren, Jeremy Showers, Jeffrey Foster, Jr., Hannah Gardner and Alana Guise; great granddaughter, Aurora Showers and nephews, Brian Group, Vern Group and wife Nancy and Wayne Group.
He was preceded in death by his brother James Showers and sister Nancy Group.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church Cemetery, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating.
To share memories of Barry Showers, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
