Anna M. Baughman, commonly known as Ann, Anna, and most importantly Momma B. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in her home surrounded by family.
Born June 28, 1959 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert Baughman and Jean Myers. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Eric Shields, who died in 2009.
She was employed for 32 years with the Federal Communications Commission in Gettysburg and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Anna went to Ft. Jackson for basic and Ft. Lee for training. She served one year in the 2nd Division 2d S+T Bn Camp Casey Korea. The remainder of the tour was spent at Hunter Army Air Field Savannah Ga.
Anna enjoyed crocheting, antiques, and researching her family’s genealogy. The thing that brought her the most joy was being involved in her children and grandchildren's lives and creating memories together. Anna will be remembered for her love, kindness, humor, determination, compassion, and the way she opened her heart and her home to everyone around her.
Anna is survived by her three children, Brian Baughman of Hanover, Aaron Shields (Kat) of Keene, New Hampshire, and Erica Shields of Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Lukas, Marvin, Jasmine, Angel, Sebastian, Alexander, Savannah and Amara; sister, Rebecca Patty; brothers, Steve Baughman, Rich Baughman (deceased), Wayne Baughman (Marilou) and Russ Baughman and nephews, Brad Patty (Marlenis), Troy Baughman (Carmen), and Kyle Kochenour (Jackie).
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA with Pastor Cindy Vogel officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
