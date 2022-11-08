Michael Wayne Wyatt, 71, Aspers, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at the York Hospital with his family and dog by his side.
He was born August 21, 1951, in Saltville, Va., the son of the late Robert Lee and Mary Ellen (Hess) Wyatt Sr. He is predeceased by his wife Linda Kay (Funt) Wyatt who died unexpectedly from COVID in December 2020. They were married for 48 years.
Mike was a member of Bendersville Lutheran Church. For over 40 years he was a loader operator at Union Quarries in Carlisle, Pa., and later Hempt Brothers Toland Quarry in Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.
Mike enjoyed working in his garage while listening to old country and bluegrass music. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed taking walks with his dog and grand-dogs in the evenings. Family meant everything to him.
Michael is survived by two daughters, Michele Kay Migas and her husband Kevin of Aspers, and Missy Ann Weishaar and her husband Bernie of Aspers; granddaughters, Mackenzie L. Shupe and Kylee Weishaar; and grandson, Logan Weishaar; brothers and sisters, Mary Ruth Colston, Donna Waddle, Rhudy Wyatt, James Wyatt and Robert Lee Wyatt Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers and sisters, Thomas Wyatt, Truman Wyatt, Curtis Wyatt, Elizabeth (Wyatt) Catron, Earl Wyatt, John Wyatt, and Charles Wyatt.
A graveside funeral service will take place Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Bendersville Cemetery.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
