Barbara L. Tufts, 80, of Gettysburg, and formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
She was born August 22, 1941, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late John and Katherine Little Slusser.
Barbara was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School. For many years she was the office manager for Dal-Tile in Gettysburg and later for technical training firm in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Barbara is survived by a son, Robert L. Minter and his wife Ann-Marie of Elkridge, Md.; three grandchildren, Jade Nicole Minter, Samantha Boyardee, and Ryan Minter; and a brother, Thomas Slusser of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by a son, Gregory Minter; and a grandson, Stephen Minter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, with Fr. Benny Jose as celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Alzheimer Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
