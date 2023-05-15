Dolores Yvonne “Doey” Gillelan, 90, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, died at her home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
She was born August 4, 1932, in Garrett County, Maryland, the daughter of the late Floyd C. and Genevieve Pope Miller. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert M. Gillelan Sr.
Doey was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Emmitsburg, Md., and a 1954 graduate of Towson State Teachers College. She was a sixth-grade school teacher at Arendtsville Elementary School before settling at Biglerville Elementary School where she retired in 1989.
Doey enjoyed bridge, golf, walking, reading, vacationing at Deep Creek Maryland, and spending time with family and friends. Doey was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She volunteered for the Adams County Literacy Council and Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Rebecca A. Gillelan (Jane) of Harrisburg, Fr. Robert M. Gillelan Jr. of Lebanon, and Michael F Gillelan (Pam) of York; and one granddaughter, Emily Gillelan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Lou Kerrigan of Lenox, Mass., and Saranna Beegle of Gettysburg; and two brothers, Mike Miller of Corpus Christie, Texas, and John Miller of Hadley, Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 2 p.m. with Fr. Robert Gillelan as celebrant. Interment will be in the Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery, Emmitsburg Md. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, 22 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Hospice of SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg PA 17325; or the Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
