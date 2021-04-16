Robert M. Rosenberry, 74, of Fairfield, passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Born Dec. 3, 1946, in Gettysburg, he was the youngest child of Raymond and Olive (Gift) Rosenberry. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia A. (Adams) Rosenberry.
Robert was a member of the Fairfield Mennonite Church. He had worked for a number of years with the South Central Community Action Program. Robert enjoyed attending yard sales, gardening and restoring wooden furniture.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Tammy Wolf (Jim) Fairfield, Lisa Rosenberry (Troy Byers) Gettysburg, and Melissa Taylor (Jimmy) Bowling Green, Va.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Gebhart of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by a son Troy Rosenberry (1994); four sisters, Helen Hendricks, Mina Newberry, Catherine Girgatis and Marlynn Myers; and three brothers, Walter, James and Sonny Rosenberry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, with Rev. Joyce Shutt officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
