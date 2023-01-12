Guy Tanger

Guy L. “Gus” Tanger, age 97, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born February 5, 1925 in York Springs, Pa. as the son of the late Guy E. and Jessie (Melhorn) Tanger.
Gus graduated in the Class of 1943 from Biglerville High School. He was in the hatchery business with his father and then began dairy farming. He retired in 1985. He had also worked for York Springs Borough for approximately 10 years.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, where he had served on church council and volunteered for many duties. He was a former Boy Scout leader in York Springs.
He loved going to his cabin in Potter County. He was known for being a great outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, and bird watching were his favorites.
He and Nadine enjoyed traveling with the Townsend family, with whom they traveled to the west and Canada. He had a green thumb and a great sense of humor. He loved all animals and they gravitated to him.
His wife, Nadine L. (Lupp) Tanger, passed away in 2018. He is survived by a son, Todd L. and wife, Sandy Tanger of Mount Holly Springs; daughter, Tamara L. and husband, Roger Trostle of Gardners; and two grandchildren, Amanda T. and husband, Jake Bronneck of Boiling Springs and Keri L. Tanger of Mt. Holly Springs.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Toni L. Porter, grandson, Shawn T. Trostle and sister, Alberta Starry.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372 with Rev. Dr. Chris Suehr officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Audubon Society, 100 Wildwood Way Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 98166, Washington, DC 20090-8166. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
