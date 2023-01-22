Shirley A. Kuhn, 83, of Biglerville, entered God’s eternal care on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 28, 1939, in York Springs, she was the daughter of the late Melvin F. Sr. and M. Florence (Lobaugh) Mentzer. Shirley was the loving wife of Donald H. Kuhn with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Shirley was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, Gettysburg, and she lived her life by the word of God.
After graduating from Biglerville High School is 1959, she was a dietary aide at Green Acres in Gettysburg for over 40 years.
In addition to her husband, Donald, Shirley is survived by her children, Donna Stine of Gettysburg, Randy Kuhn and wife Deb of Mummasburg, Diana Clark and husband Dan of Abbottstown, and Ricky Kuhn of Gardners; four grandchildren, Dustin Stine, Amber Kuhn, Ryan Kuhn, and Kayla Urey; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Ralph and Jenny Mentzer, Melvin Mentzer Jr., Richard and Cathy Mentzer, Barbara Mentzer, Donald Shriver; and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by David Mentzer, Clara Shriver, and Roberta Mentzer.
A visitation to receive friends and share memories with the family will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Drive, Gettysburg. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
