Marcia E. Brown, 67, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Timothy C. Brown for 44 years.
Born Feb. 26, 1954, in Gettysburg, Marcia was the daughter of the late Dale R. and Bertha A. (Rubenstine) Grove.
She was a 1972 Littlestown High School graduate and a bank teller for CNB/GNB in Littlestown for 16 years; was a loan processor for York Farm Credit for six years; and was a customer service rep for Adams Electric in Gettysburg for 12 years. She was a farmer’s wife and worked along with her husband on Brownvalley Farm in Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her sister, Linda A. Becker of Gettysburg; and her brother, Ricky L. Grove of Pennsylvania.
Marcia was a member of St. Mary’s UCC, Silver Run. She was secretary-treasurer for Adams County DHIA, a 4-H member and a Mount Joy Township auditor for 12 years. Marcia enjoyed working with plants and animals.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Silver Run, with the Rev. Samuel Chamelin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Adams County 4-H, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.