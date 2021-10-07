Jerry Ray Loudermilk, 69, of East Berlin, died Wed, Oct. 6, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born May 8, 1952 in Lewisburg, W.V., Jerry was the son of the late Jesse Ray and Elenor (North) Loudermilk. He was a 1968 Littlestown High School graduate and served in the army during the Vietnam War. He had been employed with York Wall Covering for over 35 years retiring in 2019.
Surviving are his daughter, Kelly J. Lemmon of Littlestown; his sons, Jamey L. Loudermilk of Fayetteville, Jeremy R. Loudermilk of Hanover; his grandchildren: Nick, Alexis, Kailyn and Dylan Loudermilk; Jarrett and Jesse Lemmon and Ryan and Brandon Winland; his great-granddaughter, Naomi Lemmon; his brothers, Rick Loudermilk of West Virginia, Tony Hartlaub of Littlestown; his sisters, Helen Jensen of Michigan, Melanie Shank of York and his former spouse, Debra (Goff) Loudermilk. Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Ron Loudermilk and his sister, Sandy Hartlaub. He was a member of Hanover Church of Christ. He enjoyed music, golf, church and spending time with his family. Jerry was a loving father and grandfather, a strong and faithful man.
Funeral Service is Wednesday, October 13, at 11 a.m. at his church with Pastor Gidel Perez officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to funeral service Wednesday at church. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Contributions in Jerry's name may be sent to his church at 1560 Wanda Dr., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
