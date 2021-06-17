Fern Freda Nowak-Lattanzio, age 81, of Gardners, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at her grandson’s home in Gardners. She was born October 16, 1939, in Rose Hill, Va., the daughter of the late Leonard and Eva Mae (Buttery) Anderson.
Fern worked as a shipping clerk at Strano Farms in Florida City, Fla. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Orrtanna. In her spare time, Fern enjoyed swimming and she was very interested in fashion.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle M. Richardson of Gardners; son, Alexander A. Nowak of Gettysburg; sister, Dorothy Groft; brother, Charles Anderson; three grandchildren, Herbert Charles Nowak Jr., Nathan Witherow and Zachary Richardson; two great-grandchildren; and Fern’s longtime best friend, Eve Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed June of 1994, Herbert Helmuth Nowak; two sons, Johann M. Nowak and Herbert Charles Nowak Sr.; and multiple siblings.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services are the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.