Bruce A Lefeber, 71, of Fairfield, passed away May 1, 2022.
Born January 11, 1951 in San Diego, Bruce held degrees in statistics and engineering. He was an engineer who enjoyed travel, hiking, sailing, and volunteering.
He is survived by his brother, Dale, and two cousins, Bill and Ed.
Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at FCF Church, Frederick, Md.
