Linda Lee E. Punchard, 72, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, July 17, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Linda was born, August 7, 1948, in Coatesville, Pa., the eldest child of Maurice Jr. and Eleanor Alexander. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Wesley and Bernard, as well as her parents.
At age 16 Linda accepted God’s gift of forgiveness and began to follow Him in all things. She worked as a nurse for 15 years before her health forced her to quit the job she loved. Linda loved teaching boys and girls about Jesus and did so for 25-plus years through her church and Child Evangelism Fellowship. Together with her husband of 48 years, Mark Sr., Linda shared God’s Word through Gideons International for more than 45 years!
Linda was a member of First Baptist Church, Gettysburg.
She is survived by her husband Mark Sr.; son Mark Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Orrtanna; daughter Stephanie of Gettysburg; as well as five grandchildren whom she adored, Abbey, Alaina, Autumn, Lyric, and Micah. In addition, Linda is survived by two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; plus nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A public viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home at 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Thursday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The service will be held Friday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with the Rev. Carl Harris officiating. The family will receive visitors 1-2 p.m. Internment will follow at Flohrs Church Cemetery in McKnightstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts be sent to Gideons International, PO Box 734, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Eastern Pennsylvania, Inc., PO Box 4375, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0375, in Linda’s memory.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
