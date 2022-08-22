Evelyn Vidal Fulton, 82, of Gettysburg, formerly of Littlestown, and Frederick, Md., and Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Center with her daughter at her side. She was the loving companion of the late Edward A. “Auggie” Wehrman; they shared 22 years together before his passing in March of this year.
Born June 26, 1940, in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Vidal and the late Palmira (Vazquez) Meca.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse; past employment included North Hampton Manor Nursing Home, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Mt. Airy Nursing Home.
In her earlier years, she attended PS75 in New York and Dodge Vocational School and obtained a associate degree in psychology and sociology.
She enjoyed sewing, snow skiing, water skiing, tennis and hunting. In 1991, she began a crafting venture with some friends, “Crafts On the Side.” She took her wares of handwoven baskets, church dolls, quilts and fresh made herb vinegars and other country-style home accessories. She then joined a quilting club in Littlestown where she enjoyed making patriotic quilts for our veterans with her club members.
Evelyn is survived by two children, Deborah Fulton of Frankford, Del., and Bruce Fulton of St. Augustine, Fla.; a sister, Lillian Meca Vavrick of Stafford, Va.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and companion, Evelyn was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Meca; and a brother, Albert J. Meca.
A time to share memories with the family, and an opportunity to view, will be 1-1:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa. Burial will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Evelyn can be made to Gift of Life Donor Progam. Please make the checks payable to “Transplant Foundation” and mail to: Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd. St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
To share memories of Evelyn Vidal Fulton and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
