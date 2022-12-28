Marilyn Hunger White, 94, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022 in Wayne, Pa.
Born May 16, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years.
She is survived by her children, Beth Wishard (Greg) of Gettysburg, Creed White of Baltimore, Md. and Nancy Hicks of Wayne, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Garrett, Dalton, Patrick, Molly, Hannah, Austy and Andy; nine great-grandchildren, Murphy, Grace, Olivia, Kalia, Gunnar, Carter, Holden, Emma and Libby; and a brother, Charles Hunger (Marge) of Fayetteville, N.C.
Marilyn was predeceased by a daughter, Susan White, and four siblings, Ann Engle, Fred Hunger, Jack Hunger and Tom Hunger.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg followed by a graveside service and interment in Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. Frederick Young officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
