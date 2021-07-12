William C. “Bill” Singley, 87, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Quincy Village.
Born August 27, 1933, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Russell and Elva (Sites) Singley. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn R. “Peg” (Fiscel) Singley, who died in 1990.
Bill had been employed with Kuhn Orchards in Cashtown, for his entire career. He was a member of the Adams County Fish & Game, Cashtown Fire Company, and the former Elks BPOE #1045 in Gettysburg.
Bill loved baseball, both as a player and later as a fan, and was instrumental in establishing the baseball field in Cashtown.
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Susan S. Yingling (Richard) of Gettysburg, and Sally R. Helm (Larry) of Chambersburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jimmy, Joel, Julie, Kyle, Zach and Andrew; and eleven great-grandchildren, Tanner, Slade, Carolyn, Wyatt, Maverick, Tiffany, Logan, Cole, Bentley, Jack and Sawyer. Bill was predeceased by his longtime companion, Barbara “Tess” Hoffman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Cashtown Baseball Diamond, located behind the Cashtown Fire Company Hall. Interment will follow the service in Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown. A viewing will take place at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Wednesday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
