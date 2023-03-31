Elizabeth Jane Meyer, 53, of Gettysburg, formerly of Chicago, left this earthly world on March 14, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior.
Beth is survived by her parents, Barry and Carole Simon of Gettysburg; siblings, Curtis (Rebecca) Simon of Middletown, and Mona (John) Cotton of Mount Pleasant, Michigan; and nieces, Ella, Clare, Alayna and Ashley.
Beth was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on December 15, 1969. She attended high school in Elkhart, Indiana; and pursued her love for architectural design at Indiana University and Sacramento State University. She worked for Jerry Hathaway of South Bend, HOK, Environments Group and Perkins and Will in Chicago. Beth loved Chicago with a deep history of architecture.
Despite her challenges in life, Beth never quit and lived life to her fullest with her infectious smile. Beth loved her dogs, Bugsy, Jonsey and Ray.
A Celebration of Life service on May 13, will be at 2 p.m. at the Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg.
Donations may be made to the ASPCA in lieu of flowers.
