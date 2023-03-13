Timothy K. Bollinger

Timothy K. (Tim) Bollinger September 25, 1952 – December 24, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Tim’s life Saturday, April 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, Baltimore Street, Gettysburg.
A belated but heartfelt thanks to those who provided great care and compassion for Tim in his journey: Dr. Bill Adair and the staff at Gettysburg Family Practice, Adams Regional EMTs, the medical and support staff at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital (ED, B1, social services, and palliative care), Compassus Hospice, family, and dear friends.
