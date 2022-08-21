Col. John L. Reber, US Army retired, 86, New Oxford, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 25, 1936, the son of the late Edward and Betty Castle Reber. John is survived by his wife, Soo Chae Reber.
John was an active member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church where he had served in various capacities. He was a Class of 1960 graduate of West Point Military Academy. He had a long career in the military. Following his retirement and move to Gettysburg he became involved with Habitat for Humanity. John was an avid golfer who loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by three children, Helen Blankfield of Gaithersburg, Md., Douglas K. Reber and his wife Michelle of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Edward L. Reber and his wife Ellen of Douglas, Mass.; six grandchildren, Jessie, Jeff, Nicole, Katie, Marissa, and Jacob; a great grandchild; and a sister, Cynthia Smith of Ellicott City, Md.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Caleb McClure officiating. Interment will be at a later date at West Point Military Academy Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.